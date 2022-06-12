Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $850,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. 1,994,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,142. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.