Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $76.47. 2,664,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.47 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

