Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 839 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,845. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $306.28 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $343.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

