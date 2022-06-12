Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 144,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,788. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

