Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.07 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.