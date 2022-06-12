Scotiabank Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$81.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$71.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$76.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.10%.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.