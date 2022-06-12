ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $176.18

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.18 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 159.02 ($1.99). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 19,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.13. The firm has a market cap of £61.90 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

