Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 513,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Secom has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)
