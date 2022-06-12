Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 513,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Secom has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.