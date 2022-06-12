Seeyond Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 914.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Biogen were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $427.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

