Seeyond Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Seeyond raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after acquiring an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $31.28 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

