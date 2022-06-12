Seeyond Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Seeyond boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 344.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Boeing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

