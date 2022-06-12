Seeyond Invests $287,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

