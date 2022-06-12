Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.94. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.39.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

