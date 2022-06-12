SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.88

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 3083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.80) to GBX 1,560 ($19.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.54) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,585 ($19.86) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,200.34.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.