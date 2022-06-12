Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.