Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,205 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.