Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,149,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.