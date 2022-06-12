Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

