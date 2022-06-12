Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,391.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,641.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

