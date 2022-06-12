Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $482.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

