Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.