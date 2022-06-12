Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

