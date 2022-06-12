Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.82. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

