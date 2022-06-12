Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,949 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of PHG opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

