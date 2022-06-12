Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,539 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.80.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

