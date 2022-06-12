Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

