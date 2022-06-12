Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $137.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $130.43 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

