Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.96 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $2.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00011820 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

