Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires Shares of 13,562 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.