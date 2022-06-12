Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 243 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

