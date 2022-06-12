Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $400,946,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $352,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,306,290. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

