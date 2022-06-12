Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.87 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,441 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,547,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

