Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $598,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $482.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.99.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

