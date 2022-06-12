Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after buying an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

