Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases Shares of 17,040 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,922,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,656,000 after buying an additional 10,155,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after buying an additional 106,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,023,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

