Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $709,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WFC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.
Several research firms recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
