Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.71

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.71 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 97.70 ($1.22). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.23), with a volume of 976,844 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.02.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.