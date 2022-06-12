Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCRB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.46.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,913.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 326,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

