Serum Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $259.08 million and approximately $100.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

