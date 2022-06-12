SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €7.80 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.80 ($8.39) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday.

SGL stock opened at €7.05 ($7.58) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.21. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a fifty-two week high of €10.88 ($11.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $862.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

