ShareRing (SHR) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShareRing

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the exchanges listed above.

