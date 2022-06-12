SHIELD Price Down 7.5% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $84,787.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,547.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.54 or 0.05309119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00180319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00548162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00569204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00062654 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003619 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

