Short Interest in Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Declines By 99.8%

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARDLF remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.04. Ardent Leisure Group has a twelve month low of 1.04 and a twelve month high of 1.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

