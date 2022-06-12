Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 82.3%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARGGY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,620. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.