Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Increases By 875.6%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a growth of 875.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,615,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,166,408. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Bergio International alerts:

Bergio International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides upscale jewelry comprising white diamonds, yellow diamonds, pearls, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold and platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.