Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Increases By 875.6%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a growth of 875.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,615,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,166,408. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Bergio International Company Profile (Get Rating)
