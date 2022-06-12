Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases By 1,746.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, an increase of 1,746.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

