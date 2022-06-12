Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 589.3%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 589.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 16.20 and a 12-month high of 21.49.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.