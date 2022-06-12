Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 589.3%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 589.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.42. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 16.20 and a 12-month high of 21.49.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
