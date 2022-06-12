Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Increases By 525.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLLNY shares. Citigroup upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.89) to €66.00 ($70.97) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.82) to €63.00 ($67.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,171. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.