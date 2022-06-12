Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Declines By 69.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CPAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

