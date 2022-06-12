Short Interest in Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Drops By 90.9%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CMHF remained flat at $$22.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Community Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.04.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

